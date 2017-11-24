River Hills Mall Parking Lots Full On Black Friday

It's been a busy day for retail workers across country.



Like most Black Friday shoppers, Avery and Hannah were looking to get a head start on some holiday shopping.



"We're just looking around trying to find some things for Christmas presents," Avery said



Which started off busier than usual this morning at the River Hills mall.



"We knew it would be busy," she said.



Though they weren't able to avoid the crowds, they were able to dodge another matter.



"Our mom just dropped us off," Avery said.



According to the mall's general manager, Andy Wilke, the mall's 3500 parking spots were nearly full by noon.



"There was maybe only two dozen parking spaces open," Wilke said.



Which Wilke says wasn't all that surprising.



"It's a tradition. People come out. Families come out after they've spent time with their families and they want to come out and shop," he said



As well as plenty of other factors that helped ring in this year's busy turnout.



"I think this year is a lot of good shopping opportunities. Consumer confidence is high, unemployment is low, the stock markets doing really well. It's a great time to shop and a great time to be buying things," Wilke said.



The mall opened at 6 am Friday and stayed open till 9 pm.