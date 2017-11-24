River Hills Mall Parking Lots Full On Black Friday

One person has died from injuries in a wrong-way crash.
A 56-year-old man is arrested following an incident yesterday morning in New Ulm. Police responded to South Washington Street just after 9 a.m. on a report of damage to property.
A Little Canada man is accused of severely injuring his newborn son by repeatedly punching the crying 4-week-old child in the face. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that 23-year-old Johnny Taylor is charged with first-degree assault.
Mankato firefighters respond to a house fire on Thanksgiving.
Co-license holder facing 3rd degree assault charge.
A 20-year-old Lake Crystal man is hospitalized after rolling his vehicle in Blue Earth County. It happened just before 7:30 this morning on Highway 68.
Officials say a church in Graettinger, Iowa is missing as much as $470,000.
Serious shoppers spent considerable time outside on Thursday in the hunt of the biggest Black Friday bargains.
