Rabbits Look to Make Wabasso Proud

Saturday morning, the Wabasso football team will take the field for their first ever state finals appearance.

The Rabbits will battle a familiar foe in the Minneota Vikings.

The squads used to be in the same section before this year's realignment. Wabasso is the only team to beat Minneota since November 2013.

The Vikings posted perfect records (winning back to back state titles in 2014 and 2015). The Rabbits upset their bid to 3-peat, topping Minneota by 10 in last year's Section semi-finals.

Kick-off for Saturday's battle between Wabasso and Minneota is set for 10AM at US Bank Stadium.

We'll take a look at the highlights Saturday night on KEYC News 12.