Rabbits Look to Make Wabasso Proud

Kick-off is set for 12PM at Blakeslee Stadium.
Saturday morning, the Wabasso football team will take the field for their first ever state finals appearance. The Rabbits will battle a familiar foe in the Minneota Vikings.
In Sunday's game, former Minnesota State Maverick and current Vikings wide receiver, Adam Thielen surpassed 1,000-yards receiving this season. We'll have highlights of the NFC North battle between the Vikings and Lions, Thursday night on KEYC News 12 at 6 & 9 on FOX 12 Mankato, and KEYC News 12 at 10 on CBS.
The 11-0 Mavericks host the also unbeaten, 5th-rated Midwestern State Mustangs on Saturday at 12PM.
West senior Courtney Bloemke scored all three goals for the Scarlets in West's 3-2 overtime victory.
MSU senior Evan Perrizo is one of eight athletes in the running for the 2017 Gene Upshaw Division two lineman of the year award. Sophomore Shane Zylstra is a regional finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy.
Rabbits win 21-13.
Mavs play host to Midwestern State next Saturday in second round of NCAA tournament.
