Bring On The Lights!

Black Friday has come to take on a second meaning here in southern Minnesota.



On top of the shopping, it also means that the Kiwanis Holiday Lights are back!



Along with the displays at Sibley Park, which are set up both for a walking tour, and a drive through the park with music synced up to the lights playing through your radio... there will be events and attractions all throughout the holiday season.

Including ice sculpting, reindeer, Santa, Horse drawn Wagon rides, ice skating, and a 5K.

The park is open 5-9 Sunday through Thursday and stays open til 10 on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Kiwanis Holiday Lights are free and open to the public, though proceeds and donations are directed to food shelves and other charities throughout the region.

The last day for the lights is New Year's Eve.

-- KEYC News 12