Bring On The Lights!

One person has died from injuries in a wrong-way crash.
One person has died from injuries in a wrong-way crash.
A 56-year-old man is arrested following an incident yesterday morning in New Ulm. Police responded to South Washington Street just after 9 a.m. on a report of damage to property.
A 56-year-old man is arrested following an incident yesterday morning in New Ulm. Police responded to South Washington Street just after 9 a.m. on a report of damage to property.
Mankato firefighters respond to a house fire on Thanksgiving.
Mankato firefighters respond to a house fire on Thanksgiving.
Co-license holder facing 3rd degree assault charge.
Co-license holder facing 3rd degree assault charge.
Saturday morning, the Wabasso football team will take the field for their first ever state finals appearance. The Rabbits will battle a familiar foe in the Minneota Vikings.
Saturday morning, the Wabasso football team will take the field for their first ever state finals appearance. The Rabbits will battle a familiar foe in the Minneota Vikings.
Winnebago Police Chief Eric Olson asks the crowd at Monday's school board meeting for tips to help prosecute an October 19 alleged assault. Police were first contacted November 9.
Winnebago Police Chief Eric Olson asks the crowd at Monday's school board meeting for tips to help prosecute an October 19 alleged assault. Police were first contacted November 9.
A 20-year-old Lake Crystal man is hospitalized after rolling his vehicle in Blue Earth County. It happened just before 7:30 this morning on Highway 68.
A 20-year-old Lake Crystal man is hospitalized after rolling his vehicle in Blue Earth County. It happened just before 7:30 this morning on Highway 68.
Dalton Lee Nagel of Blue Earth faces an aiding and abetting charge for assault. Wyatt Tungland from Frost also faces that charge, as well as a third degree assault charge
Dalton Lee Nagel of Blue Earth faces an aiding and abetting charge for assault. Wyatt Tungland from Frost also faces that charge, as well as a third degree assault charge