#1 Mavericks Collide with #5 Midwestern State Saturday

The top-ranked Mavericks take the field Saturday against the 5th-rated Midwestern State Mustangs in the 2nd round of the NCAA D-II playoffs.
The NSIC champion Mavericks beat CSU-Pueblo last Saturday 16-13 in overtime, while Midwestern State bested the University of Sioux Falls 24-20.
Kick-off is set for 12PM at Blakeslee Stadium.
