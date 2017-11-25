Crowds Gather to Shop at Local Fine Art Festival

The 15th Annual GSR Fine Art Festival drew a big crowd to the Verizon Wireless Center. Local residents and out-of-town visitors mingled as they admired the hard work of local artists.

Co- director Sacha Bliese said the artists appreciate any support and feedback from the community

“We really encourage people to ask questions. How was this piece made? What was your inspiration for this? These are questions that we all welcome and we love that," said Bliese.

Bliese said the event also assists local artists in making a living.

The two-day art festival featured over 40 local artists. The event will end on Nov 26.