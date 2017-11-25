Tanks-Giving In Kasota

While turkey and shopping occupied the last two days, a dozen individuals from out–of–state decided to treat themselves to a one–of–a–kind experience.



Imagine yourself locked into a 30-plus ton metal box, not able to see anything and moving as fast as 20 mph.

For a group of individuals, that thought became a reality.

At "Drive A Tank", people can hop aboard roughly 9 different military vehicles.

Whether driving or just riding along, this ride through the woods is unique to say the least.



Owner Tony Tony Borglum said "Well this experience is just plain awesome because tanks are awesome. Pound for pound, they're the most awesome brawlers in the world so people tend to treat them accordingly. It's just a very interesting thing, we offer vehicles available nowhere else in the world."

Three different tanks were available for this group Saturday, for not only did they get a little dirty, but they also found a new perspective.



Greg Corrado, from San Francisco, CA, flew in to celebrate his birthday and said "So one of the things that became really clear is the way that you have to sort of drive as a team. Where the person who is actually operating the controls really can't see everything and you have to listen to the tank commander to understand where you're even supposed to turn.



Borglum added "They finally realize what it would be like to experience these vehicles in combat, which nobody really does. It's hard to be thankful for what somebody does in an armored vehicle for you when you have no idea what's actually happening."

After grabbing some Thanksgiving lunch next to...yes tanks, the dozen individuals split up for more unique experiences.

Now, if driving tanks alone wouldn't solidify your day, the group used these powerful machines to destroy cars.

Anybody can participate in this experience as this organization has hosted anyone from Hollywood movie stars to the Minnesota Vikings.

Tanks weren't the only piece of military equipment this group got to use as they had an opportunity to shoot some weapons.



"Drive A Tank" has just installed a new package in which people can shoot rounds out of a tank at moving objects.

If you'd like to book your experience or learn more about this organization, you can visit their website.

- KEYC 12