Tanks-Giving In Kasota

One person has died from injuries in a wrong-way crash.
A 56-year-old man is arrested following an incident yesterday morning in New Ulm. Police responded to South Washington Street just after 9 a.m. on a report of damage to property.
Saturday morning, the Wabasso football team will take the field for their first ever state finals appearance. The Rabbits will battle a familiar foe in the Minneota Vikings.
Co-license holder facing 3rd degree assault charge.
A 20-year-old Lake Crystal man is hospitalized after rolling his vehicle in Blue Earth County. It happened just before 7:30 this morning on Highway 68.
Officials say a church in Graettinger, Iowa is missing as much as $470,000.
Mankato firefighters respond to a house fire on Thanksgiving.
Authorities broke into Eric Liddell's home on Monday, with a warrant. But they found nothing.
