Locals Shop Small For Opportunity to Win Gift Certificates

Small Business Saturday has grown over the years, assisting cities in keeping money within their communities.

Mom&Pop's Ice Cream Shop Sophie Gatchell said that she and her mom decorated the business for the day.

"We baked cookies in the morning and we put up little decorations and we stamped the passports," said Gatchell.

The passports that Gatchell mentioned, motivated consumers to visit many local shops in hopes that they might win gift cards.

Tune Town Owner Carl Nordmeier said that the passport rally has brought many customers to his shop.

"Small Business Saturday started about the same time as when we moved downtown, so it's really helped us out a lot," said Nordmeier.

Although Black Friday is the day before Small Business Saturday, some owners are not worried that customers will forget them.

"I think it should stay that way because then if it's after Black Friday, people are in the mood to shop," said Gatchell.

Individuals can be entered in a raffle for $100 in City Center Gift certificates when they get their passports stamped at ten participating small businesses in City Center.