Mount Kato Now Open

Although not much snow has fallen, Mount Kato is now open for snowboarders and skiers to hit the runs.



The resort began producing snow earlier this month and with nowhere else to see it, plenty of people jumped at the opportunity to hit the slopes for the first time this season.

The temperature never got below freezing but both kids and adults were happy that the anticipation is over, giving them an opportunity to do some tricks and be able to ski or snowboard all afternoon long.



Skier Lucas Reid said "I'm definitely excited, I mean first day I was out here right in the morning, ready to go. I've been waiting for a while actually."



For hours, rentals and other information related to Mount Kato, you can visit their website.

- KEYC 12