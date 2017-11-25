Mavs Throttle Midwestern State 63-21

The top-ranked Mavericks played host to the Mustangs of Midwestern State in the 2nd round of the NCAA D-II playoffs.

The Mustangs gave the Mavs a scare to start, scoring on the opening drive of the contest but it was all MSU from there.

The Mavericks scored 49 unanswered points to hold a 49-7 lead in the 4th quarter. The purple and gold had over 500 rushing yards in their 63-21 win over the Mustangs.

The Mavs advance to the NCAA D-II football quarterfinals and after a Central Washington loss, MSU hosts Texas A&M-Commerce next Saturday at 12PM.