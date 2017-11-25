Heiderscheidt Hits Milestone in Sleepy Eye's Big Win

The Sleepy Eye Indians faced New Century Academy in the St. Mary's Tip-Off on Saturday.

Madi Heiderscheidt needed just three points to hit 1,000 for her career. It didn't take the senior long, less than a minute into the game, Heiderscheidt scored her 3rd and 4th points of the night to surpass the impressive feat.

She and fellow senior McKenzie Cselovszki each finished with 16-points and Heiderscheidt set a new school record for assists in a single game with 15.

The Indians beat New Century Academy 105-11.