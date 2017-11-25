Heiderscheidt Hits Milestone in Sleepy Eye's Big Win

The Mavs are home again on Friday, they open conference play against Wayne State at 8PM.
The Mavs are home again on Friday, they open conference play against Wayne State at 8PM.
Minnesota-Duluth beat MSU 3-1.
Minnesota-Duluth beat MSU 3-1.
Madi Heiderscheidt scored her 1,000th career point on Saturday in Sleepy Eye.
Madi Heiderscheidt scored her 1,000th career point on Saturday in Sleepy Eye.
The purple and gold had over 500 rushing yards in their 63-21 win over the Mustangs.
The purple and gold had over 500 rushing yards in their 63-21 win over the Mustangs.
Kick-off is set for 12PM at Blakeslee Stadium.
Kick-off is set for 12PM at Blakeslee Stadium.
Saturday morning, the Wabasso football team will take the field for their first ever state finals appearance. The Rabbits will battle a familiar foe in the Minneota Vikings.
Saturday morning, the Wabasso football team will take the field for their first ever state finals appearance. The Rabbits will battle a familiar foe in the Minneota Vikings.
In Sunday's game, former Minnesota State Maverick and current Vikings wide receiver, Adam Thielen surpassed 1,000-yards receiving this season. We'll have highlights of the NFC North battle between the Vikings and Lions, Thursday night on KEYC News 12 at 6 & 9 on FOX 12 Mankato, and KEYC News 12 at 10 on CBS.
In Sunday's game, former Minnesota State Maverick and current Vikings wide receiver, Adam Thielen surpassed 1,000-yards receiving this season. We'll have highlights of the NFC North battle between the Vikings and Lions, Thursday night on KEYC News 12 at 6 & 9 on FOX 12 Mankato, and KEYC News 12 at 10 on CBS.
The 11-0 Mavericks host the also unbeaten, 5th-rated Midwestern State Mustangs on Saturday at 12PM.
The 11-0 Mavericks host the also unbeaten, 5th-rated Midwestern State Mustangs on Saturday at 12PM.