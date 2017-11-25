KEYC - Mavs Fall to Huskies in Home Opener

Mavs Fall to Huskies in Home Opener

Posted: Updated:
The MSU men's basketball welcomed St. Cloud State to Bresnan Arena for their home opener on Saturday afternoon.
Kevin Krieger led MSU with 17-points, Charlie Brown added 16-points and Cameron Kirksey 11-points in MSU's 72-64 loss.
The Mavs are home again on Friday, they open conference play against Wayne State at 8PM.