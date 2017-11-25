KEYC - #16 Bulldogs Best #8 Mavericks in Duluth

The MSU men's hockey team was on the road Saturday for a non-conference battle with the Bulldogs in Duluth. Minnesota-Duluth beat MSU 3-1.
The teams will face-off again January 23rd in Mankato.