MCH Auxiliary Begins 22nd Annual "Tree Of Remembrance"

Christmas trees are beginning to find their locations for the holidays, but one signifies a whole lot more than just a colorful decoration.



Many people tend to visit cemeteries to recall the life of a person that meant a lot to them.

However, the Madelia Community Hospital Auxiliary has thought of a way to honor that recognition during the holidays.

Sunday, a ceremony took place to commemorate the 22nd annual "Tree of Remembrance."

During that ceremony, one of the hospital's employees and her family performed through both music and dance to help shed light on those we want to remember.



MCH Optometrist and musician Viktoria Davis said "Having the community of Madelia has been extremely meaningful to us and seeing the lights that turn on in the tree, they certainly help us remember our relatives who aren't with us. Either because they've passed or just because of distance."



Son Karl Davis said "How much light there is in darkness and I remember that when the tree of remembrance is lit and I enjoy attending these and playing in these concerts because I know I can be a part of that."

Each light on the tree represents an individual or group that's either no longer with us or isn't available to see often.

For those who made a donation to have a light glow bright throughout the end of the year, they say it's reassuring to see them shine once again.



Donator Pamela Masters said "My current husband and I have both lost spouses. So, we do it every year in remembrance of them and then also we have very many family members and friends that have passed on too. So, it's just a nice way to remember them during the holiday season and then it benefits the hospital too."

An individual light bulb can be obtained for a donation of $5 or more and an entire string of lights will be showcased with a $40 or more donation.

The money raised during this impactful celebration goes toward the community–owned hospital and its patients.



MCH Auxiliary President Jean Todnem said "We take care of a lot of the little projects. So, everything that comes in from the tree of remembrance has to go to patient care. So, that's where it all goes."

Throughout previous years of this event, the Madelia Community Hospital has been able to purchase a multitude of equipment including blood pressure machines and ivy holders.



Sunday night, will mark the first night the tree will be lit and already the hospital has received more than $2,500 through the "Tree of Remembrance.

