Mankato Opry Christmas Show Raises Funds With Country Music

The Fourth annual Mankato Opry Christmas Show took place at the Kato Ballroom today exuding the culture of country music.

The show is based on the Grand Ole Opry shows in Nashville, Tennessee but this show includes Christmas music.

CEO of the Mankato Opry Shows Howard Mock said the experience was fun for all.



"This has been a great experience not only for professionals like Brenda and myself but a lot of the performers that are in the show are younger people and have never had an experience like this to be on stage," said Mock.

Hundreds of people filled the venue as they enjoyed the music, skits and jokes of the show. Production Coordinator Brenda Kopischke said the proceeds from the event will be going to great causes.



"This year the proceeds are going to the Make-A-Wish foundation, CADA House which is the woman's abuse shelter and the backpack program," said Kopischke.

Kopischke said they also donate to school music programs.

The last night of the event is November 26 but Kopischke said they are already mentally preparing for next year's show.