Riverblenders Barbershop Chorus Brings in Crowd With Holiday Music

The Mankato Riverblenders Barbershop Chorus hosted their bi-annual "Holiday Harmony" concert this afternoon at the Christ the King Lutheran Church.

The group performed songs along with the Minnesota Valley Sweet Adelines. Chorus Manager Bruce Gray said the group sings for other events as well.

"We sing in nursing homes and we sing in senior citizen centers etcetera and so we said why don't we do a concert and many years ago we decided to do that," said Gray.

Gray said with older members leaving the choir, they are always looking for more singers especially younger ones.