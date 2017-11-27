KEYC - St. Cloud Man In Serious But Stable Condition After Shooting

St. Cloud Man In Serious But Stable Condition After Shooting

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Authorities say a St. Cloud man who was shot inside his apartment is in serious but stable condition.
Police say the 50-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his lower back after the suspect came to his apartment with three other men about 8 p.m. Saturday. The four of them left on foot.
Investigators say the victim and suspect know each other.
The investigation is ongoing.