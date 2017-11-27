Minnesota Med School Podcast Meant To Help Future Students

The University of Minnesota Medical School has created a podcast to help students with the often tedious and overwhelming process of applying to the school.

The Minnesota Daily reports that the first episode of the podcast, called "Represented in Medicine," was released last month. Each episode will feature a different speaker from Minnesota's health care field who will address concerns of students in the medical school application process.

Medical school admissions coordinator Rachel Rudeen says the audio series is meant to highlight the voices of students, physicians and "everyone in the health care field who at one time might have felt underrepresented in medicine."

Marc James Uy, a second-year master's student in public health, says a podcast should be beneficial to him as he continues the application process.