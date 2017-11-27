Some Iron Range Companies Worry About Tight Labor Market

Unemployment rates on Minnesota's Iron Range reached their lowest point since the turn of the century, but the tight labor market is making it challenging for local businesses.

The Mesabi Daily News cites Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development statistics showing that Iron Range unemployment reached 4 percent in September, its lowest rate since 2000. That's on the heels of area mines gaining strength and solid performances in seasonal construction and tourism jobs.

The agency says that although the tight labor market has become increasingly prevalent in the state and regional job reports, September and October are generally the best months for job numbers. The unemployment rate will likely tick upward in the winter when tourism and construction jobs are put on hold.