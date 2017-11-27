KEYC - 3 People Arrested In Connection With Fergus Falls Shooting

3 People Arrested In Connection With Fergus Falls Shooting

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Fergus Falls police say three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this week.
KFGO radio reports that 35-year-old Derek Koch and 20-year-old Shaylee McCulloch, of Dalton, and 20-year-old Hailey Johnson, of Erhard, are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and aiding and abetting assault.
The shooting happened in a Fergus Falls apartment Tuesday. The victim was taken to a Fargo hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police say the victim is acquainted with the suspects.