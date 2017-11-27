2 Employees Hurt When Car Drives Through Excelsior Store

Minnesota lottery officials say two residents have claimed their Powerball winnings, to the tune of $1 million each.
Xcel Energy crews responded to a power outage this morning in the city of Mankato. According to Xcel Energy there was a tree down on a power line at Mount Curve Road.
A Windom man is in critical condition following a crash yesterday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. in Kandiyohi County.
One person has died from injuries in a wrong-way crash.
Authorities say a St. Cloud man who was shot inside his apartment is in serious but stable condition.
With Thanksgiving in the rear view mirror, everyone is now preparing for Christmas and that means putting up festive decorations.
Officials say a church in Graettinger, Iowa is missing as much as $470,000.
The Fourth annual Mankato Opry Christmas Show took place at the Kato Ballroom today exuding the culture of country music.
