Missing Waseca Man Located

Minnesota lottery officials say two residents have claimed their Powerball winnings, to the tune of $1 million each.
Minnesota lottery officials say two residents have claimed their Powerball winnings, to the tune of $1 million each.
Xcel Energy crews responded to a power outage this morning in the city of Mankato. According to Xcel Energy there was a tree down on a power line at Mount Curve Road.
Xcel Energy crews responded to a power outage this morning in the city of Mankato. According to Xcel Energy there was a tree down on a power line at Mount Curve Road.
A Windom man is in critical condition following a crash yesterday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. in Kandiyohi County.
A Windom man is in critical condition following a crash yesterday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. in Kandiyohi County.
One person has died from injuries in a wrong-way crash.
One person has died from injuries in a wrong-way crash.
Authorities say a St. Cloud man who was shot inside his apartment is in serious but stable condition.
Authorities say a St. Cloud man who was shot inside his apartment is in serious but stable condition.