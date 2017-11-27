KEYC - Missing Waseca Man Located

Missing Waseca Man Located

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
A missing Waseca man has been located.
35-year-old Jason  Parris went missing around 10 p.m. last Tuesday night from his caretaker's residence in Waseca.
Authorities say  Parris was located Friday and is safe. They thank the public for their assistance in locating him.