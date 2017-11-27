KEYC - Windom Man Critically Injured In Kandiyohi County Accident

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A Windom man is in critical condition following a crash yesterday afternoon.
It happened just before 3 p.m. in Kandiyohi County.
The State Patrol says 19-year-old Mark Lee Gray, of Windom, was northbound on County Road 7, crossing Highway 7, when his vehicle collided with a semi tractor trailer.
The driver of the semi, 61-year-old Eddie Bray of Foley, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Gray was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life threatening injuries.
According to the State Patrol report, Gray was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.