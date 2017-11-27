Windom Man Critically Injured In Kandiyohi County Accident

A Windom man is in critical condition following a crash yesterday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. in Kandiyohi County.

The State Patrol says 19-year-old Mark Lee Gray, of Windom, was northbound on County Road 7, crossing Highway 7, when his vehicle collided with a semi tractor trailer.

The driver of the semi, 61-year-old Eddie Bray of Foley, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Gray was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

According to the State Patrol report, Gray was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.