Power Outage Impacting Mankato Residents

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Xcel Energy crews responded to a power outage this morning in the city of Mankato.

According to Xcel Energy there was a tree down on a power line at Mount Curve Road.

 The two outages left over 1700 customers without power around 10 a.m. this morning.

Xcel Energy officials say power should be restored within the hour. 