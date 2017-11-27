$25 Million Dollar Grant To Help Enhance Career Development At Gustavus

Gustavus Adolphus College is launching a new career development program with the help of a $25 million dollar grant.

The anonymous grant comes from a donor advised fund that was established by an alumni couple.

The new grant will include $10 million dollars for the Gustavus Center for Career Development in support of student vocation and career readiness, $10 million dollars for scholarships and financial aid, and $5 million for capital projects on campus, including renovation to the Nobel Hall of Science.

The grant is meant to enhance the college's career curriculum to better prepare students for life after graduation.