Old Highway 14 Reopens To Traffic In Waseca

Old Highway 14 has reopened through the city of Waseca, at least until Spring rolls around.

The project extended from west of Brown Avenue to east of Clear Lake Drive. Road work began back in June and focused on the reconstruction of the old trunk highway, along with the replacement of the road surface, sidewalks and public utilities.

Crews say work on the road will resume next spring and is expected to be complete sometime in the fall of 2018.

MnDOT and the city of Waseca are partnering on the project.

After construction is completed the road will be turned back to Waseca County by MnDOT and will no longer be under the state's jurisdiction.