Farmers Reminded To Check Grain Bins As Harvest Winds Down

As many corn and soybean producers are wrapping up the 2017 harvest season, there's another task at hand : grain bin maintenance.

Much of the corn and soybeans this year was placed into grain bins at a variety of cold and warm temperatures, which can lead to temperature changes inside the grain bin.

That can lead to moisture build-up in the bin, which would result in significant grain spoilage and financial loss, if not properly addressed.

Farmers are encouraged to run aeration fans periodically to equalize the temperature inside the grain bin.

Farmers are also reminded to check gain bins on a regular basis for any potential storage issues.