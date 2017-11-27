Minnesota Man Convicted In Girlfriend's Stabbing Death

An eastern Minnesota man has been convicted of killing his one-time girlfriend after being barred by a 2014 court order from seeing her.

The Star Tribune reports that 26-year-old Lucas Jablonski was convicted last week of second-degree murder in the stabbing of 34-year-old Rebecca Drewlo.

The woman's mother says her daughter has been in her care since she was 18 but was in a program to help her live independently with professional assistance.

The mother said in court documents that Jablonski had taken advantage of her daughter sexually and financially.

Police say they responded to an emergency call at the woman's apartment in August 2016 and found Jablonski wounded outside. Drewlo was found dead in the apartment.

Jablonski was released from prison in May 2014 after a robbery conviction.

He'll be sentenced in January.