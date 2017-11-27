Warm Temps Lengthen Fishing Season

While some are ready for ice and snow, anglers are appreciating the warm temperatures and keeping those boats on the lake.

With record temperatures in our forecast, fishing remains a popular sport... even though December is only days away. Madison Lake is one spot in our area that has almost no ice, meaning boaters are taking full advantage.



"There's going to be those diehards that will literally wait until they physically cannot get out on the lake anymore. A lot of guys especially when they're storing their boat outside, we start to get into those upper 30s and the mid-30s overnight, guys will go ahead and winterize their boats so they don't have any issues in the spring," owner of the Corner Bait Shop in Madison Lake, Nathan Greene said.



As far as when anglers can start packing away the boats and busting out the augers...you guessed it...all depends on the weather.



"We started off with a nice little cold snap. Started to make some good ice and then with this warmer weather its softened the ice up and at night has been getting down to right about freezing so it does kind of reseal itself back up but then again the following day we got water back on top of it again. We're definitely going to need to be getting some single digits to lower teens to really get that all buttoned up and strong again," Greene added.



With the Thanksgiving holiday, fishing licenses were a big hit...but it was also the start of muzzleloader season...making it a great time to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

--KEYC News 12