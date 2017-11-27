Cyber Monday Madness At Amazon In Shakopee

Cyber Monday is a big day for online retailers, and the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Shakopee was prepared for the influx in orders.

Monday was one of the company's busiest days of the year as shoppers look online to find deals on holiday gifts.

"Last year on Cyber Monday, there were 64 million items ordered from our customers," Amazon Spokesperson Julie Law said. "That's 741 items per second."

This year, the company expects to sell even more. To get it all done, there is a lot that happens behind the scenes.

"The combination of amazing people who are smart and work hard, as well as amazing technology, that helps us get those orders fulfilled and out the door."

The fulfillment center uses robots and conveyer belts to help move products and make packing quicker, meaning packages arrive to front doors faster.

"We try to get it out of the building within four hours, and that's worse-case," Sr. Principal Engineer John Darrow said. "That's to make sure we can get it on a truck and on its way to you."

Darrow has been working at Amazon for 19 years. He started as a holiday temp, and today engineers fulfillment technology. He said today is critical for his team and the company.

"We have a lot of projects, a lot new software, a lot of systems that we have to bring online in time to meet the scale of this day," Darrow said. "So this is kinda like all hands on deck, all year's been leading up to today and the next few weeks."

Even after Cyber Monday's over, Amazon will have deals through the holidays.

