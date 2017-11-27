Multi-Million Dollar Grant Launches Career Program at Gustavus Adolphus

Gustavus Adolphus College is launching a new career development program after receiving $25 million grant from an anonymous donor.

Vice President of Advancement Thomas Young said the grant is now among a list of gracious donations.



" I think it reflects on the alumni and friends sentiment that the future of Gustavus is bright," said Young.

The school will utilize the funds to help students to progress in their career interests.

Vice President of Student Life JoNes VanHecke said this gift means a lot to the school and will work to ensure a strong future for current and forthcoming "Gusties."



" What this endowment means is that we're going to be able to do more one-on one work with our students more outreach into the employee community and perhaps more importantly a very intentional four- year transition from college to career," said VanHecke.



The multi-million dollar grant divides into $10 million for the Center for Career, $10 million for scholarships and financial aid and $5 million for capital projects on renovations to campus.

The $10 million set aside for the scholarships and financial aid will join the established amount $50 million in need-based and merit-based aid. Young said this grant will assist families by answering two fundamental questions.

"Will we be able to afford our son's or daughter's education and what are they going to do after they leave Gustavus?" said Young.



VanHecke said this grant serves as a "transformational gift" that will assist students in discovering where their passions lie while connecting them to professionals who will help them build on those interests.