Golf Carts Stolen from Shoreland Country Club

The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the theft of 14 Golf Carts from Shoreland Country Club.

A statement from the sheriff’s office says it appears the Golf Carts were removed from the storage sheds on the property on or around the date of November 23rd.

The investigation is on–going.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is urged to contact the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office.

--- KEYC News 12