Managing Stress During The Holiday Season

For some folks the holiday season isn't always the most wonderful time of the year.



"That magical build up, it's supposed to be magic. And when we come to the reality of the day of the events we experience it's not so magical after all," Licensed psychologist Greg Nelson said.



The demands of parties, shopping, cleaning and entertaining can lead to high expectations.



"I'm trying to please people, maybe, and trying to figure out what it is they want me to do. What kind of gift I can give to them? I think the room for disappointing expectations is pretty big," Nelson said.



Nelson says the best ways to cope with holiday stress is to take a breather and remember what's most meaningful to you and to not abandon healthy habits.



"Part of that self–care and part of that idea that I can affect how I experience the holidays whether things go my way or not. Whether the unexpected or unwanted happens," he said.



Which may include finding new ways to stay de–stress.



"We kind of joke that it's dancing against the holiday machine or raging against the holiday machine," Violet Kind, owner of Satori Violet said.



In a "Surviving the Holidays" dance series, those at Satori Violet in Mankato are offering a unique opportunity to those looking to relieve some stress over the next four weeks.



"People can get overwhelmed with the stress of financial things during the holidays and stuff so it's nice to kind of offer an escape for that," Kind said.



Through a blend of dance styles the fusion belly dance class provides an outlet to step away from the stress and into the studio.



"It helps make the darkest season of the year a little brighter, and get people to come together and move and just enjoy this time of year," Kind said.



If you'd like to learn more about classes offered at Satori Violet visit the Satori Violet website.