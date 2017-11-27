Habitat for Humanity Dedicates New Home To Family

A local family added one more thing to be thankful for this holiday season.



Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota welcomed Tibitha and her four children to their new home Monday evening.



The housing organization has worked with Tibitha since March of 2016.



After putting in over 200 hours of "sweat equity" to help build the home, Tibitha is now a brand new homeowner.



"I really, really appreciate everything. I'm thankful for this opportunity. To be able to own my own home," Tibitha said.



A dedication ceremony and house blessing took place Monday at the home location.