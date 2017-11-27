Community Partners Make Their Case

To keep things running, city government often reach out to third parties to help them with specialty projects, or endeavors that require a unique expertise.



As they finalize their budget for 2018, the Mankato City Council takes a look at those partnerships tonight.



The Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, headed up by former Congressman Tim Penny, has been a driving force behind small business improvements around town.

If you're looking big picture, that's Greater Mankato Growth.

For GMG, Mankato pays $50,000 a year for marketing services, another $187,000 for regional development, $25,000 for the City Center Partnership, and roughly $560,000 for Visit Mankato, which comes from the city's lodging taxes.



The third component to tonight's community partnership meeting was Twin Rivers Council for the Arts, which has left a large impression on the city over the past ten years, livening up several areas around town.

