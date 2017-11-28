Man Charged After Allegedly Crashing Vehicle While Under The Influence

A North Mankato man is facing charges after allegedly crashing a vehicle while under the influence back in May.

Authorities responded to the crash just after 9:30 p.m. on 569th Avenue in Beauford Township May 23.

Upon arrival, 32-year-old Allen Dammann and the female victim were outside of the vehicle and both allegedly denied driving.

While at the scene, Dammann allegedly told police that the female was driving as they left a bar in Mapleton.

Dammann tested a .099 during a preliminary breath test at the scene.

Police say surveillance footage at the bar showed Dammann getting into the driver's seat.

He is charged with three counts of criminal vehicular operation and a DWI.