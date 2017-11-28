Woman Gets Nearly 6 Years For Role In ND Truck Stop Killing

A Crookston, Minnesota, woman will serve nearly six years in prison for trying to cover up a killing at a North Dakota truck stop.

U.S. District Judge Ralph Erickson also on Monday ordered 33-year-old Lorie Ortiz placed on three years of supervised release after she serves her prison time.

Ortiz was charged as an accessory after the fact in the shooting death of 24-year-old Austin Forsman. Forsman was shot as he sat in his vehicle outside the Flying J Truck Stop in Grand Forks in March 2016.

Authorities say the killing was drug-related and the investigation resulted in 13 indictments in federal court. Authorities say Ortiz was involved in destroying or attempting to destroy evidence, namely cellphones, in an effort to help participants in the killing.