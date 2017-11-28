KEYC - Portion Of Lookout Drive To Close Temporarily In North Mankato

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A temporary road closure to be aware of for North Mankato drivers.
According to the city of North Mankato, Lookout Drive will be closed from Lee Boulevard to Carol Court beginning at 8:30 a.m. this Thursday.
Crews will be conducting road and tree maintenance.
The road is expected to remain closed until 2:30 p.m. that afternoon.