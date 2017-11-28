KEYC - MN Office Of Traffic Safety: 2017 Thanksgiving Weekend DWI Arres

MN Office Of Traffic Safety: 2017 Thanksgiving Weekend DWI Arrests Surpassed 2015, 2016

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect

Not a great start to the holiday season on Minnesota roads.

The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says there were 490 DWI arrests across the state from Wednesday night through yesterday morning. That number surpasses both last year’s 448 arrests and 2015’s 468 arrests.

Saturday alone had the most DWI arrests over the holiday weekend, with 133. Sunday didn’t trail far behind at 122.