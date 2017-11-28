Trump Renewing Complaint About Kneeling NFL Players

A North Mankato man is facing charges after allegedly crashing a vehicle while under the influence back in May.
A North Mankato man is facing charges after allegedly crashing a vehicle while under the influence back in May.
Authorities searching for two missing anglers have recovered two bodies and an all-terrain vehicle from Upper Red Lake in northern Minnesota.
Authorities searching for two missing anglers have recovered two bodies and an all-terrain vehicle from Upper Red Lake in northern Minnesota.
Prosecutors say a Minneapolis woman killed a Thanksgiving guest apparently for smoking crack in her apartment.
Prosecutors say a Minneapolis woman killed a Thanksgiving guest apparently for smoking crack in her apartment.
Authorities believe the carts were removed from storage sheds at Shoreland Country Club last week..
Authorities believe the carts were removed from storage sheds at Shoreland Country Club last week..
A temporary road closure to be aware of for North Mankato drivers.
A temporary road closure to be aware of for North Mankato drivers.
The Highway 99 Minnesota River Bridge in St. Peter is expected to reopen Wednesday.
The Highway 99 Minnesota River Bridge in St. Peter is expected to reopen Wednesday.