MnDOT: Highway 99 Bridge In St. Peter To Reopen Wednesday

The Highway 99 Minnesota River Bridge in St. Peter is expected to reopen Wednesday.

Traffic has been detoured around the bridge since March.

The $4.4 million dollar project worked to preserve the 1931 historic bridge. Work included repairing the piers and abutment, replacing the bridge deck and sidewalk and repainting the structure its original dark green color.

New lighting will be also be added later this winter.

Construction was originally scheduled to be complete October 31, but MnDOT says unplanned extra work caused the date to be pushed back.

Remaining touch-up work will require single lane closures for about three weeks in the late spring of 2018.