MIDDAY EXPERT: Retirement Account Advice

Oliver Kollofski with Sweet Financial Services out of Fairmont joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about retirement accounts.

Kollofski had some advice for those who are turning 70 this year and will have an RMD, or required minimum distribution due from their tax-deferred retirement account. He also talked about the penalty if you don't take the RMD.

For more information, visit http://sweetfinancial.com/blog.