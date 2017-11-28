Minnesota Rep. Cornish Will Resign At November's End

A Republican state lawmaker accused in a string of sexual harassment allegations is officially resigning.

Rep. Tony Cornish submitted his resignation letter Monday evening to Gov. Mark Dayton. The Vernon Center lawmaker had represented his southwestern Minnesota District for eight terms and became the face of efforts to expand gun rights at the Capitol.

Cornish was accused of making unwanted advances on several women. A female lobbyist said he repeatedly propositioned her for sex and once pushed her into a wall while trying to kiss her.

His resignation was part of an agreement with the lobbyist to avert a potential lawsuit. It's effective at the end of November.

A Democratic state senator is also resigning amid sexual harassment allegations. Dayton will call a special election to fill both seats.