Shop Small Means Big Business

With another Small Business Saturday in the books, local shops in Mankato are reporting record sales.



Retail stores up and down Riverfront Drive were absolutely buzzing with business this Shop Small Saturday.



"It just shows that people really are wanting to shop small and support their local businesses and I really think that it has so much to do with the amount of shops that have opened up in downtown Mankato," owner of Salvage Sisters, Heather Fisher said.



Within the last year, 11 local shops have opened in Mankato and North Mankato.



"The weather was great so people were out shopping, traffic was wonderful and we had our best day to date so we were super excited and our shelves were bare," Curisio-Tea House owner, Heidi Wyn added about her day.



"I really equate it to the density that's down here it's drawing a lot of shoppers. The store was just full and I hear every store was just packed with people, it was a really wonderful turnout," Fisher said.



Another boutique, Gallery 512 recorded their best year yet. And Neutral Groundz coffee shop on Belgrade Avenue...open only since August...saw nonstop business all day Saturday. Primp Boutique in downtown Mankato is celebrating one year at their store front...and surpassed last year's mark...set during small business Saturday.



"It was busy. We open at 10, we started getting busy at 9:45. It was so great we had lots of men and women from the community coming in and it was busy nonstop until we closed," Primp manager, Amy Oberle said.



The city created a Passport Program to help locals explore and discover different businesses all across Mankato



"I feel like it brought a lot more people down here, we got great feedback on not only us here but Julee's and WYSIWYG and Blue Bird so it brought a lot of business down to this area," Oberle added.



Shopping didn't slow after Saturday...stores are already restocked and prepped for the pre-Christmas rush.

