State Patrol Starts Intense Enforcement on Drunk Driving

Driving While Intoxicated Enforcement Specialists are training recruits on tackling the rising issue of drunk driving.

Officer Gabe Cornish said lessons like these are necessary especially in the midst of the holiday season.

"Around the holidays we see an uptick in impaired driving unfortunately and so having officers trained to recognize those signs and symptoms of impaired driving is imperative," said Cornish.

Officer Mohamed Mohamed said the intensive two–day course is teaching him a lot about dealing with drunk driving scenarios.

"So far being with Mankato I've seen a lot of accidents involved with drunk drivers, so that's why I want to be a part of this training and to reduce and help and save people's lives," said Mohamed.

Cornish said officers are not trying to ruin anyone's fun, but rather remind people to consider their safety as well as the safety of others.

"This last Wednesday before Thanksgiving there was 137 DWI arrests, where traditionally we see about 40 something DWI arrests state wide on a Wednesday," said Cornish.

The arrests were three times as many DWI arrests as usual.

Cornish stressed the importance of planning ahead and said to be sure to have an alternate driver instead of driving while intoxicated.

There will be intensive enforcement for DWI from November 22 to December 30 which means more enforcement specialists will be on the road enforcing sober driving.