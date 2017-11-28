MRCI Participates in Giving Tuesday

MRCI is taking part in "Giving Tuesday," where people find ways to give back to their communities.

The group works with individuals that have disabilities and other disadvantages.

Chief Business and Marketing Officer Tami Reuter said the organization uses the day promote the importance of contributing volunteer time and funds to non-profits.



"MRCI is involved with Giving Tuesday as well because it's a great opportunity to remind our friends on social media and other channels that the importance of giving back to your communities is important this time of year but all times of the year," said Reuter.



Reuter said MRCI's Giving Tuesday efforts will start today but will continue all year long in an effort to provide opportunities for those that they serve.