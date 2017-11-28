Tough Allergy Season Lingers Due To Warm Weather

A North Mankato man is facing charges after allegedly crashing a vehicle while under the influence back in May.
North Mankato residents chime in about the future of Commerce Drive
This time of year it can be difficult to tell whether a seasonal cold or allergies to blame for symptoms like sneezing and runny noses.
MRCI is taking part in 'Giving Tuesday' today, where people find ways to give back to their communities.
Driving While Intoxicated Enforcement Specialists are training recruits on tackling the rising issue of drunk driving.
The Estherville Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing woman.
