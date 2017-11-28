Tough Allergy Season Lingers Due To Warm Weather

This time of year it can be difficult to tell whether a seasonal cold or allergies to blame for symptoms like sneezing and runny noses.



The recent warm temperatures have extended the season for fall allergy sufferers.



Doctors say molds continue to linger in the air as dirt and plants are still being stirred up this season, which is why outdoor tasks like sweeping the driveway and raking leaves can trigger allergy symptoms.



"They're still taking crops out of the fields and there's still leaves blowing across fields and things and there's a lot of microscopic molds in that air. So, anytime you turn up dirt or soil, usually by this time of year the grounds frozen solid and that mold allergy has kind of calmed down," Dr. Richard Crockett, M.D. at Mankato Clinic Health System says.



To treat mild allergy symptoms, Dr. Crockett recommends over-the-counter non-sedating antihistamines and nasal steroid sprays for congestion.