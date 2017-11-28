'Santa's Little Helpers' Event To Be Held At Open Door Health Center

It's been five years since 12-year-old Sesamae Riquelme came up with an idea that would help transform the way local children spread joy during the holidays.



"I just kind of thought about teaching my sisters the life skills of caring and thinking of others and that giving is better than getting and then I realized I should teach every child that," Riquelme told KEYC back in 2013.



That's when she came up with "Santa's Little Helpers," an initiative that allows children to pick out a gift for their parents.



"When she was 11 her father was deployed to Iraq and she realized she didn't have another adult to take her shopping for her mommy so she started thinking about this," Riquelme's aunt, Pamela Riquelme-Parades said.



Now, fast forward to today and the event is bigger and better than ever.



"The first year it went from 115 children to last year was 597 children that came to the program," Riquelme-Parades said.



So much so that her and her family passed the program along this year to Open Door Health Center.



But with multiple drop-off locations and donations required for the success of the event "Santa's Little Helpers' has always remained a community-wide effort.



"I mean I can mention so many places that have been so generous. Walmart, Sam's Club, Hy-vee. Also, the people. There's two drop-offs during the event where people can drop off gifts for the events and every few days I have to empty it out because it's full," Riquelme-Parades said.



Full of items that represent unity to the children in our community.



"It puts everybody to have one goal and to give the children this wonderful opportunity to pick a gift by themselves," Riquelme-Parades said.



And to continue spreading Sesamae's vision to teach children the meaning of giving.



Volunteers are still needed for this Saturday's event. If you're interested in learning more about ways to donate or get involved visit the Open Door Health Center website.