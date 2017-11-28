Looking Ahead For Commerce

Consider it micro planning. The city of North Mankato wants to take as many opinions into account as they can when looking at major projects.



In tonight's case, it's the future of Commerce drive that's being looked at.



Commerce drive is probably one of the more unique roads in the region, as it tries to do just about everything for everybody.

But for whatever reason, that hasn't meant a constant record of success for its namesake purpose... commerce.

Finding out what needs to be fixed is almost as important as actually fixing it, as the city government and the community it serves look down the road long term.

