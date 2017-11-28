KEYC - Scarlets Edge Past Bluejays 62-60.

The Mankato West girls basketball team opened its season Tuesday against the Waseca Bluejays.
Ashley Gustavson led all-scorers with 21-points, Madison Gehloff had 19 for the Jays.
Mankato West earned the 62-60 victory over Waseca.