Gunn's Resilient Return Adds Yet Another Weapon to Mavs Offense

The NSIC champion MSU football team beat Midwestern State 63-21 in the 2nd round of the NCAA D-II playoffs.

In that contest, the top-ranked Mavericks had 502-yards on the ground with both Nate Gunn and Justin Taormina surpassing the century mark.

Gunn and Taormina are no strangers to 100-plus yard games.

Saturday was Taormina's 5th 100-plus yard performance and Gunn's 9th.

Despite missing the last three games of the regular season, Gunn has rushed for over 1,400-yards so far this year.

As a matter of fact, the Minooka, Illinois native has tallied over a hundred yards rushing in all but one game he's played in this season (in that contest, he was in for just two drives and still put up 60-yards).

Gunn credits the Mavs stellar offensive line for his flashy numbers; "when I'm making a bad read the offensive line will come and grab me like hey no worries we're gonna get it right. And they take blame for it, and I gotta tell them I'm like 'no, you guys are making it a lot easier on me."

Gunn added, "Hoffner could go out there and run for a hundred yards how our offensive line blocks."

MSU head football coach Todd Hoffner responded, "Well if Nate Gunn says I could've run up through the hole behind the offensive line, I believe him. But my running days are over and we're gonna let him (Nate Gunn) do the Lion's share of carrying the football. I thought the line really performed well too. They were firing off the ball and that's one of the things I think we were missing recently is that they weren't getting off the ball with a lot of aggressiveness. I think that helped out a lot. Coach Prosser, our O-line coach does a fantastic job with those guys and I think they're responding very well to his coaching."

The Mavericks host the Lions of Texas A&M Commerce on Saturday at 12PM.

The Lions upset Central Washington in double overtime to advance to Saturday's NCAA Regional Championship.

We'll have more on that match-up throughout the week on KEYC News 12.